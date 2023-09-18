BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s sister poses with Lisa during group’s BORN PINK concert in Seoul; Fans REACT

On September 17, BLACKPINK concluded the BORN PINK [FINALE] World Tour in Seoul with their day 2 concert. While there were many celebrities that were there, a memorable guest was Jisoo’s older sister Kim Ji Yoon! She was all about support for her little sister and her members as well. She openly supports Jisoo during her group activities and even when she made her acting debut in Snowdrop!

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s sister Kim Ji Yoon with Lisa:

After the concert ended, she uploaded two posts- one with her sister Jisoo and Lisa of BLACKPINK! Fans were surprised that she posed with Lisa but they loved the onslaught of visuals from the post! The post was captioned with “Love the cuddly Lisa. Sorry Jennie, we didn't get a picture together this time, and sorry to Rosé as well but you were all so pretty, gorgeous and I am so proud!!” In the post with Jisoo, she wrote “BLACKPINK in your area. Loving the BLACKPINK members, you guys are the best! My Jisoo…. I’m so happy I got to witness you perform your solo in person for the first time! I love you.” Like a true big sister of the entire group, she gave her love and support to them with her sweet words and presence at the concert. The post with Lisa, was littered with comments.

Fans' reactions to the Instagram posts:

One fan said, ‘Lisa is really Jisoo's family, so sweet,’ while another said, ‘thank you for taking care of Lisa, you’re the best’. Fans were quick to compliment both Kim Ji Yoon and Lisa as well, saying they look like IT girls of South Korea! Like her younger sister, it seems like great looks and physique run in the genes. Kim Ji Yoon has even been referenced as Han Hyo Joo during her high school days for her looks. Han Hyo Joo is a beautiful and talented actress who is currently acting in the popular fantasy drama Moving. Under the post with Jisoo, the fans were praising the visuals of the two sisters. One said, ‘My sisters are pretty! Take a rest and you did good work. See you soon.’ While another said, ‘My forever favorite sisters! Love you both.’

