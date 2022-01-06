BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Snowdrop, The Red Sleeve & Our Beloved Summer are the most searched drama keywords of 2021

On January 5, Good Data Corporation, a TV topic research agency, released a list of 'Top 10 TV Search Reaction and Issue Keywords' for the last week of December. Good Data Corporation has been announcing the top TV topics and searches every week based on the results of netizens searching for TV programs, performers, and related issues on the web.

According to the results, 2PM's Junho ranked first place on the 'Top 10 Drama Search Issue Keywords' and his recently concluded MBC drama 'The Red Sleeve' opposite Lee Se Young. In the last episode aired on the 1st, the drama recorded its highest viewership rating of 17.4 percent (based on Nielsen Korea) and maintained the top spot in its time slot.

Actor Lee Sang Woo from the TV Chosun drama 'Uncle' came in second place followed by actor Lee Jun from the drama 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,' Eru from KBS2's 'Young Lady and Gentleman,' BLACKPINK's Jisoo from 'Snowdrop,' Lee Se Hee from 'Young Lady and Gentleman,' and Kim Da Mi from 'Our Beloved Summer' round up the top 10 list!

Additionally, 'The Red Sleeve' came in at first place for the top '10 Drama TV search reaction' followed by 'Young Lady and Gentleman,' 'Our Beloved Summer,' 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,' 'Snowdrop,' 'Uncle,' 'The Second Husband,' 'Artificial City,' 'Now, We're Breaking Up,' and 'Bad and Crazy' made the top 10 list.

