BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s track FLOWER hits no.1 on iTunes’ top songs chart in 60 countries like Mexico and more

The title song ‘FLOWER’ topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 63 countries, including the US, and reached the top of the Worldwide Chart. On Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, she entered the 6th place, the highest ranking for a K-pop female solo artist, and maintains the top spot on major music charts in Korea.

The album is also expected to break new records. Jisoo's first solo album ‘ME’ sold more than 870,000 copies on the day of its release, and has now surpassed 990,000 copies. Since she recorded more than 1.31 million copies of pre-orders early on and gave a green light to becoming the first K-pop female solo artist to achieve a 'Million Seller', attention is focused on her new history to be written by Jisoo. Jisoo’s first solo album 'ME', released on the 31st of last month, became the first K-pop female solo singer to exceed 1 million copies sold in the first week of release based on the Hanteo Chart.

The music video for the title song ‘FLOWER’ on the first solo album of Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, is receiving enthusiastic responses from global music fans. It is a video where you can feel all of Jisoo's passion and friendly charm, who worked hard to present the best music video to fans, as well as the unique visuals as well as the exotic scenery unfolding all over the world. Jisoo is immersed in emotions in an instant in each scene, such as contemplating in a room with a calm mood, crying tears in emptiness, and exuding charisma in an empty street, and completing all concepts in her own color, drawing admiration from those who see it. The large-scale set of the splendid mise-en-scène that garnered favorable reviews among fans also attracted attention. In particular, Jisoo couldn't hide her excitement when filming at the vast Universal Studios, saying, "It feels like I'm in a different world, so it's so amazing. I'm filming alone on this street with no one around, and it's new and fun."

