BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' becomes their second MV to break THIS record on YouTube

On September 25 at approximately 6:01 pm KST (2:31 pm IST), BLACKPINK’s music video for 'Kill This Love' surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the group’s second music video to achieve the feat following 'DDU-DU DDU-DU.' BLACKPINK originally released 'Kill This Love' on April 5, 2019, at midnight KST, meaning that the song took just over 2 years and 5 months to reach the milestone.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s super hit single, ‘DDU-DU-DDU-DU’ surpassed over 1.7 billion views on September 23 at around 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) achieving the milestone in just three years and three months! BLACKPINK became the only K-Pop group and the second Korean artist to achieve this milestone following PSY for ‘Gangnam Style’. Moving next to BLACKPINK’s Lisa and her record-breaking solo debut. ‘LALISA’ added another milestone to its never-ending list of achievements as the music video garnered over 200 million on YouTube in just 13 days and 14 hours of its release, making Lisa the fastest K-Pop female soloist to achieve the number.

Speaking of Lisa's record-breaking solo debut album 'LALISA', her fellow BLACKPINK eonnis got together to cheer for their maknae Lisa! Jennie shared an adorable video of the BLACKPINK members showing love for their bandmate Lisa by dancing to her new solo debut track 'LALISA.' Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo wore similar hoodies and danced to Lisa's new song. Posting a group photo along with the video clip, Jennie affectionately wrote, “The BL-PINKies [a cute nickname for the BLACKPINK members], for the first time in a long while.” She added the hashtag - LALISA challenge, celebrating Lisa's debut and its resounding success!

Of course, BLINKs were super excited to see the camaraderie and sisterhood amongst the members!

You can check out Jennie's post below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s series of achievements with Dear Earth Campaign, 'LALISA' and 'DDU DU DDU DU' Youtube records

BLINKs, what are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.