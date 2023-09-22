BLACKPINK's Kill This Love hits 25 million likes on YouTube; joins Billie Eilish's Lovely record

In another record-making achievement, BLACKPINK's music video for the song Kill This Love reached 25 million likes on YouTube. BLACKPINK became the only female artist in the history of YouTube to do so. After finishing their Born Pink World Tour, the K-pop group has been the focus in the music market about their possible contract renewals with YG Entertainment.

BLACKPINK is the only female artist after Billie Eilish to achieve this

BLACKPINK reaches another milestone with fans' love and support. Recently one of their music videos for the song Kill This Love passed 25 million likes on YouTube. This new achievement by the group made them the only female artist in history after the American pop singer Billie Eilish to record this feat. Billie Eilish's song Lovely was the only music video until now to have 25 million likes but now it is joined by BLACKPINK's Kill This Love. In the history of YouTube, they are the only two female artists to reach this milestone. Kill This Love was released in April 2019 as the lead single for their second Korean language EP of the same name. The other songs on the EP were Don't Know What To Do, Kick It, Hope Not, and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

After finishing their record-breaking Born Pink World Tour, the four-member K-pop group has been in the news regarding their contract renewal updates. Though their agency YG Entertainment said that things are still under discussion, all sorts of news are being circulated online. Reportedly Rosé is said to have renewed her contract with the agency whereas Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo plan to move out to different agencies but nothing has been confirmed yet. Amid the chaos on September 21, YG Entertainment's stocks plummeted 13 percent in the market creating another concern for the company.

