BLACKPINK's Lisa achieves THIS impressive YouTube and iTunes record with solo debut MV 'LALISA'

BLACKPINK's Lisa is on a roll! On September 10, Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her first single album 'LALISA' and its title track of the same name. Within hours of its release, Lisa’s new song 'LALISA' soared to the top of iTunes charts in 60 countries and amassed 79 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Although YouTube has not yet confirmed the music video’s official 24-hour view count, it appears that 'LALISA' may have set a new record for the highest number of views ever achieved by a solo artist’s music video in its first 24 hours! 'MONEY' the b-side track of Lisa's solo album, also achieved impressive results with a number 2 ranking. If YouTube confirms the figure, Lisa will have broken the previous record of 65.2 million set by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit 'ME!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco.

Meanwhile, Lisa put up a stellar debut performance of 'LALISA' on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon'. Lisa delivered a mesmerizing stage with her stylish attitude and charisma. This also marked Lisa's solo appearance on the popular chat show since the group guested on the show last June to promote 'THE ALBUM'. Congratulations to Lisa!

