BLACKPINK's Lisa achieves THESE incredible records with debut solo album 'LALISA'

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has smashed yet another record with her first solo album! Lisa's debut solo album 'LALISA' sold 736K copies (Hanteo chart) domestically in its first week of release, setting a new record as a female artist, both solo and group. The number is even higher than the initial sales of 690K set by BLACKPINK's 'THE ALBUM'.

This makes Lisa the first female solo artist to became a half-million seller for first-week album sales, for which Hanteo Chart announced that they will issue a Gold Certificate that indicates the Initial first week of release sales amount of more than 500,000 copies. Lisa’s total breaks the record for first-week album sales record among all female artists and also marks the 15th highest first-week album sales in Hanteo history. Among female artists, the top three spots are now held by Lisa, BLACKPINK, and Rosé, showcasing the talented girl group's popularity. Also, according to the Gaon Chart operated by the Korea Music Contents Association, Lisa’s first solo single album, 'LALISA', ranked first in the album category for the week of September 5 to September 11.

Lisa released her highly-anticipated solo album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) with the b-side track 'MONEY'. 'LALISA' did amazingly well across the world and BLINKs loved the stylish music video and foot-tapping music the album offered. Lisa paid a humble homage to her Thai roots as well as celebrated her massive success as a K-pop star and a member of BLACKPINK! The music video for 'LALISA' has already made YouTube history and we cannot wait to see what Lisa has to offer us in the future! Congratulations to Lisa.

