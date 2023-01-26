BLACKPINK’s Lisa adds 3 new Guinness World Records to her name; Snapped with PSG footballer Neymar

BLACKPINK member Lisa may be the youngest from the lot but is taking no time to become one of the most famed from her group. A successful solo debut which is achieving accolades even now, over 15 months since its release, is surely one of the reasons why.

On January 24, Guinness World Records shared that the BLACKPINK member has added three new titles to her list. These have been recorded based on her solo music debut with the single album ‘LALISA’ which was released on September 10, 2021. Her first new record is for being the first solo K-pop winner at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for Best K-pop video and the second one is for being the first solo K-pop winner at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) for Best K-Pop. Finally, her third new Guinness World Record is for being the 38th most followed person on Instagram at 87.2 million followers as of writing this.

The lead single of her solo release, ‘LALISA’, officially broke the record for most YouTube music video views by a solo artist in 24 hours. It garnered 73.6 million views on the video at the end of one day, cementing her successful debut. BLACKPINK added a new Guinness World Record to their group name as they won Best Metaverse Performance for ‘Ready for Love’.

Lisa and Neymar

The fans of the two stars were left open-mouthed as BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Paris Saint German’s Neymar snapped a photo together. The former shared the picture on her Instagram story. The BLACKPINK members are in France on the occasion of the Paris Fashion Week as well as their performance at the Le Gala des Piéces Jaunes charity event. Meanwhile, Neymar is the Brazilian player currently signed with PSG.