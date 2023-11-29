BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault attend football game in Paris adding to dating rumors

BLACKPINK's Lisa and TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault were seen enjoying a football game together in Paris. The two have been rumored to be dating for a while but nothing has been confirmed. They have been spotted spending time together on various occasions. Keen fans have also found some hints on their Instagrams.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault's outing in Paris

On November 28, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frederic Arnault were spotted at a stadium as they enjoyed a football match in Paris. Lisa and Frederic Arnault were sitting in the same section but the CEO chose to sit a few rows behind the idol. The rumors about their relationship started floating when they were seen together in Paris earlier in July. Following that, in August, they took to their separate Instagram accounts and shared a few clicks as they enjoyed a vacation. Keen fans noticed that the background in their photos looked similar. Frederic Arnault and his family also attended Lisa's Crazy Horse performance in Paris in September. The rumored relationship has not been confirmed by either of them.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

On November 21, BLACKPINK attended the royal banquet at Buckingham Palace, where various other famous personalities and dignitaries from both countries attended as well. During his speech, King Charles III appreciated BLACKPINK's efforts to bring in a positive change in the world. He applauded the members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for their role in advocating the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience. They also received honorary MBEs from King Charles III.

BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment expired earlier this year. There has been no official confirmation yet if the members have renewed with the agency. Recent reports suggest the group may continue with YG as BLACKPINK, but the members may sign non-exclusive deals to pursue individual activities.

