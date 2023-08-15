BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault spotted at private airport lounge? Alleged photos garner attention

Lisa of BLACKPINK and Frédéric Arnault were once again allegedly spotted together at an airport in Los Angeles. The TAG Heuer CEO and the MONEY singer have been making headlines for their speculated relationship and the curiosity among fans kept increasing as photos of them seemingly together went viral on social media.

Lisa and Frédéric Arnault were allegedly spotted together in Los Angeles

Recently, BLACKPINK completed its successful BORN PINK concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 11 and 12. It is rumored that the two were seen together at a private lounge located in an airport in Los Angeles, California as an alleged photograph of them went viral on the internet. It is believed that other group members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé traveled with the maknae straight to their next destination in Las Vegas as the group will hold another concert at the Allegiant Stadium. It is said that Lisa and Frédéric Arnault allegedly hopped on a private jet together after the show in New Jersey. This has fueled the speculations. Fans believe that the two are in a relationship as many rumors about them have aroused before. However, none of the information is confirmed by the LALISA singer's agency YG Entertainment Or Frédéric Arnault, they are yet to respond to the dating rumors.

Previous rumors about Lisa and Frédéric Arnault

The BLACKPINK member made a new Instagram post during her vacation in Greece on August 10. Géraldine Guyot, the sister-in-law of Frédéric Arnault, also made a post on her travels to Greece with her spouse, Alexandre Arnault. Fans believed she traveled to be on a double date with them, and they were overjoyed to see her having a good time with them. Géraldine Guyot's post was flooded by fast comments as they requested her to share photographs with Lisa, although it has not been confirmed. Previously Lisa and her male pals were seen together, as well as what appeared to be her boyfriend. An online fan community post claims that Lisa was spotted having lunch with her pals at a restaurant in Paris. This is not strange, but speculations suggest that Frédéric Arnault was with her.

