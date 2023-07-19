BLACKPINK’s Lisa and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon rock same pink cardigan; Who passed the vibe check? VOTE

BlLACKPINK's Lisa, has earned her reputation as a fashion icon with her bold and daring style choices. Her ability to take risks and wear vibrant colors sets her apart from the crowd, making her a trendsetter to follow. Soyeon, a member of the popular girl group (G)I-DLE's, brings a fresh and chic sense of fashion to the industry. Her style can be described as relaxed, yet stylish, and often infused with street and urban influences. An Alexander Wang ribbed, cropped cardigan named Cropped Cardigan in Shibori Satin has taken South Korea by storm. This trendy piece is available in various colors, including pink, black, blue, and orange.

Lisa's stylish and glamorous take on the cardigan

Lisa, a member of BLACKPINK, has been spotted wearing the popular Shibori Satin cardigan on her personal Instagram and at the airport. Lisa elevated her cardigan and bralette combination to a more glamorous level. By pairing it with sexy black pants and glittery gold heels, she showcased her fashion versatility, turning heads with a sophisticated and glamorous ensemble. On a different occasion, She effortlessly styles it with a matching Alexander Wang bralette, baggy jeans, and comfy black shoes, creating a casual and comfortable yet chic look.

Soyeon's chic and elegant take on the matching set

Recently, (G)I-DLE'sSoyeon was seen rocking the same Alexander Wang matching set on an episode of the survival show, My Teenage Girl. She exuded elegance and confidence, combining the cardigan and bralette with a coordinating Alexander Wang skirt, dangly earrings, and silver heels.

Who wore it better?

Both Lalisa Manoban and Soyeon prove that fashion is a means of self-expression and experimentation. Whether you prefer bold and daring like Lisa or relaxed and chic like Soyeon, their fashion choices inspire us to embrace our individual styles and take risks in our wardrobe selections. So, let their fashion journeys motivate you to explore and discover your own iconic looks. Let the poll below let us know your thoughts.

