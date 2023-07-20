BLACKPINK's Lisa and Hidden Love's Zhao Lusi in SAME wedding gown; Who served bridal vibes BETTER? VOTE

K-Pop idols and international celebrities often find themselves embracing popular Korean fashion trends that captivate the global stage. Adding an intriguing twist to this sartorial tale, both Lisa and Zhao Lusi donned the gown at distinct BVLGARI events. The elegant ensemble in question is none other than the Vivienne Westwood Camille Wedding gown from the brand's coveted SS2022 collection. This exquisite dress, tailored to perfection, comes with a hefty price tag of $6,705, and it's no wonder why both stars were drawn to its allure.

Dazzling and elegant- Zhao Lusi

Zhao Lusi, celebrated for her remarkable performances in numerous C-Dramas like The Romance of Tiger and Rose and Love Like the Galaxy, was the first to showcase the gown's splendor. She graced the Bvlgari Eden The Garden Of Wonders Event, where the brand's stunning jewelry adorned the special gala. Zhao Lusi elegantly accessorized her white dress with captivating pieces from the Eden The Garden Of Wonders collection, including a watch, the Serpenti Misteriosi Riviera.

Cheerful and classy- Lisa

Lisa, known for her mesmerizing stage presence and talent as a K-Pop artist, later stunned the audience at BVLGARI's Avrora Awards. During the event, she had the honor of presenting an award to fellow K-Pop artist BiBi. Lisa's entrance was nothing short of captivating, and she added her own unique touch to the Vivienne Westwood gown. A delicate tulle embellishment adorned the neckline, providing a touch of modesty and a personal flair that truly made the dress her own. Much like Zhao Lusi, Lisa also accessorized her ensemble with striking BVLGARI pieces. However, she opted for two large statement jewelry items – the awe-inspiring Diamond and Emerald Serpenti Necklace, along with the sparkling Diamond and Emerald Serpenti Bracelet.

Both Lisa and Zhao Lusi looked undeniably stunning in the gown, showcasing how the same designer creation can be styled uniquely to suit their individual tastes and personalities. Take the poll below to vote for your favorite.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon rock same pink cardigan; Who passed the vibe check? VOTE