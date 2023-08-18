BLACKPINK’s Lisa and IU rise to be only K-pop female soloists to cross 5 million followers on Spotify

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and IU have become the only K-pop female solo artists to surpass 5 million followers on Spotify. This comes after their increasing popularity with every release. IU has been an award winning artist from the late 2000s. Over the years, she built her reputation as a singer by revealing her strong yet delicate voice and her ability to adjust with various genres in her discography.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s activities:

Lisa has become one of the most popular artists in the world through her activities as a BLACKPINK member but also as a soloist with debut track LALISA and MONEY. Previously, Lisa’s b-side MONEY crossed 900 million streams on Spotify. It has become the first and only song by a female K-pop artist to reach the feat. She currently holds the record for having the most streamed song (MONEY) and most streamed K-pop album (LALISA). Her solo debut also got her many Guinness World Records as LALISA became the first K-pop solo album to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify. The French Music Association declared that Lisa's solo debut track MONEY has been given Gold Certification. Lisa's MONEY crossed 15 million streams in France and was formally acknowledged by getting Gold from the French Record Association (SNEP) for the first time as a K-pop solo artist.

IU’s activities:

To celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of her debut, IU held a show called Moment in Seoul. Moment is a media forward art exhibition that was generally welcomed for being loaded with different attractions. While fans effectively partook, on August sixteenth, a Korean netizen posted an article saying that a marshmallow doll head presumed to be IU was meandering around the display. In the released photos, a lady wearing a white marshmallow ensemble is plunking down wearing a marshmallow doll head. She had made entertaining expressions and even gave her own card to fans to purchase food in the shopping center. The fans were excited to meet her and were surprised by her enthusiasm and how excited she was to meet the fans that took the time to see the exhibition.

