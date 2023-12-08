BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jisoo spotted having fun day out shopping in Paris

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities as confirmed by the agency on December 6. Jisoo and Lisa were spotted enjoying a quiet day together in Paris.

BLACKPINK'S Lisa and Jisoo have fun shopping in Paris

On December 7, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo were seen having a day out shopping together in Paris. They were seen laughing and having fun in each others’ company. This also comes as a relief for fans as they had been holding on to their breaths due to BLACKPINK'S future and contract renewal.

BLACKPINK'S recent activities

On December 6, YG Entertainment confirmed that they have successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. It is still unclear whether Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will sign their exclusive contract with them.

YG Entertainment's executive producer, Yang Hyun Suk, said, "We are happy to be able to continue our relationship with BLACKPINK. BLACKPINK will continue to do their best to shine even brighter in the global music market as artists representing not only our agency but also K-pop, and we send our unwavering support and faith for their future steps.”

BLACKPINK is an integral part of the YG family. They are megastars and as stories not renewing contracts with the company circulated, the stocks had fallen by 9% which is a clear indication of their star power. The decisions made between the artists and the company are an important step for both parties.

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. During his speech, King Charles III appreciated BLACKPINK's efforts to bring about a positive change in the world. He said that he applauds Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for their role in advocating the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience.

