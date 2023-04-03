BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo stun fans with their spontaneous impromptu performance of FLOWER at the airport

BLACKPINK members traveled to Las Vegas shortly after the release of Jisoo’s solo mini-album to prepare for their headlining performance at Coachella 2023. When they reached the airport BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo made headlines after performing an impromptu dance of ‘FLOWER’ at Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea. The duo surprised fans with their spontaneous dance moves, showcasing their incredible talent and ability to entertain in any situation.

The dance performance was captured on video by fans and media and quickly went viral on social media. Fans praised Lisa for her support of Jisoo’s debut and their incredible chemistry, which left them in awe of the K-pop idols.

The Story behind BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo’s Impromptu Dance Performance

Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa arrived at Incheon Airport looking stunning before departing for the United States to join Rosé, who was already in the country after co-hosting an event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City as Sulwhasoo's ambassador. As Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa made their way to their flight, BLINKs and reporters surrounded the talented stars, asking questions and taking photos of them.

Jisoo and Lisa arrived together, and Lisa made sure that all eyes were on her unnie in honor of Jisoo's long-awaited solo debut. The two gorgeously posed for photos while doing Jisoo's ‘FLOWER’ chorus signature move. They also danced together before Lisa sweetly asked BLINKS to support Jisoo's title track.

Lisa and Jisoo happily chatted with BLINKs as they walked through the airport, and a fan asked Lisa if she was planning on dancing for her YouTube channel, also renowned as Lilifilm, soon. Lisa drew netizens' attention again with her kind response when she revealed she doesn't have any dance videos yet, but she shifted the focus back to Jisoo's solo by performing the ‘FLOWER’ dance.

BLACKPINK Continues to Captivate Fans with Their Spontaneity and Talent

Fans of BLACKPINK are eagerly awaiting the group's upcoming projects, including their highly anticipated performance at Coachella 2023. While BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo's impromptu dance performance at Incheon International Airport has once again showcased the duo's incredible talent and ability to entertain in any situation. With their upcoming projects and collaborations, fans can look forward to more amazing performances from BLACKPINK in the future.

