BLACKPINK’s Lisa and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa rocked same body suit; Who wore it better? VOTE

Lisa from BLACKPINK and Hwasa from MAMAMOO showcased their individual styles while wearing the same I Need Therapy bodysuit from Skoots. Each artist added their own unique twist, demonstrating their personal fashion choices and flair.

Effortlessly Sexy- Hwasa

During MAMAMOO's HIP promotions, Hwasa opted for a similar aesthetic but added her own unique twist. Instead of gold accessories, she chose silver accessories to complement her look. To differentiate herself further, she layered red boxers over the bodysuit, creating a cropped effect. Hwasa completed her ensemble with a bold red lip, which added a striking finishing touch to the overall look.

Casually Chic- Lisa

During BLACKPINK's How You Like That promotions, Lisa showcased her distinctive style by making notable alterations to her ensemble. Instead of opting for traditional gold or silver chains, she chose long chains that added a unique touch to her look. Furthermore, Lisa deviated from the full bodysuit by removing one of the gloves, transforming it into a stylish crop top. She paired this with light-wash shorts, creating a refreshing and fashion-forward outfit that showcased her individuality.

Whether you prefer streetwear chic, bold, and confident attire or a stylish ensemble, these three idols have showcased diverse options for inspiration. Their individual interpretations of the I Need Therapy bodysuit highlight their personal fashion preferences, allowing fans to explore different looks and find their own sense of style.

Please wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is BLACKPINK's Lisa dating TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault? Recent Paris outing sparks rumors