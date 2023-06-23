BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT's Taeyong dating? Netizens find similarities in their online activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT leader Taeyong are caught up in an Instagram dating rumor. K-pop fans noticed the similarities between Lisa and Taeyong's social media posts and some specific photos and videos of the two artists have grabbed their attention.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT's Taeyong dating rumor

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa and NCT leader Taeyong are very active on social media, especially Instagram. K-pop fans are known for their sharp observation skills and BLACKPINK member Lisa and NCT 127's leader Taeyong have come to their attention recently. Fans assume that the two might be in a relationship as they pay close attention to their online activities. On an online K-pop community, a fan started this rumor with alleged evidence like, matching outfits, and social media activity on June 23, 2023. Many K-pop idols take international trips, some idols do it because of the colliding work schedule and some because of personal visits. When these K-pop idols post pictures on their individual profiles at the same spots abroad, fans quickly notice if the timeline is matching and assume that the idols are in a relationship when it matches. Furthermore, to prove that the rumors are true, photos of the two artists from different videos and posts were collected where Lisa and Taeyong were seen wearing the same jackets, hats, and other matching items. BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT's Taeyong have caught up in a similar situation but there is no confirmation regarding their relationship.

Fans' Reaction to the dating rumors

NCT fans on the internet are going crazy because of Lisa and Taeyong's dating rumors, the fans react to it with their witty sense of humor. Many media outlets are reporting about the speculation created by fans however both fandoms are stunned since this is the first time they hear or seen news about the rumors. Fans express their feelings through memes saying that Lisa and Taeyong should be left alone even if the rumors are true. Some fans are connecting the dots saying that both Lisa and Taeyong were present at the day 2 show of Bruno Mars' concert and this might be a link to the rumors. BLACKPINK's Lisa and NCT's Taeyong have not confirmed this and the agencies of the two K-pop artists have also not addressed the speculation.

