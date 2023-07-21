BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Sabrina Carpenter are major BFF goals; Idol shares heartwarming moments from concert

Blinks and Carpenters have the time of their life when they spotted BLACKPINK's Lisa at Sabrina Carpenter's concert. Ever since the photo of Lisa and Sabrina caught the attention of the fans, the post has been going viral. Fans cannot contain their excitement and took to social media to express their emotions.

Lisa attended Sabrina Carpenter’s concert

In a captivating carousel post, Lisa treated her fans to a glimpse of her time in Paris. The snapshots included mesmerizing shots of the Disney Channel alum performing to a packed crowd, candid backstage moments, and striking poses with ice cream.

Amidst these delightful moments, the highlight of the post was the photo with Sabrina Carpenter. The talented rapper from BLACKPINK is casually dressed in white jeans, a stylish crop top, and a black satin jacket. Sabrina, adorned in an all-white stage outfit, shared a warm embrace with Lisa, creating a heartwarming memory.

Lisa's previous dance cover of Nonsense

The excitement didn't end there, as Lisa surprised her fans with a spectacular dance performance set to Sabrina Carpenter's hit track ‘Nonsense.’ The electrifying video was shared on Lisa's Instagram Stories, showcasing her remarkable dancing skills in perfect harmony with the catchy pop song's rhythm.

Lisa playfully captioned her post with ‘The reason for sleeping late,’ adding to the charm of her dynamic dance routine. A subsequent post, accompanied by a series of expressive emojis, brought a lighthearted blooper moment, making her even more endearing to her ever-growing fanbase. The vibrant dance display was so captivating that it quickly crossed a remarkable milestone, garnering over a million views in no time, a testament to Lisa's immense popularity and talent.

