BLACKPINK’s Lisa announces debut solo album titled ALTER EGO; set to drop on January 25: WATCH teaser

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has announced her debut solo album, ALTER EGO, which is set to be released worldwide on January 25, 2025. Along with the news, a new teaser has also been released, showcasing a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming record.

On November 20, 2024, LLOUD announced the exciting news that Lisa would be releasing her debut solo album, ALTER EGO. The record will be released on January 25, 2025, and pre-orders are open on her official website. Moreover, information about the album versions and other details have also been shared.

LLOUD’s official social media pages also dropped a new teaser. In the clip, the artist can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit with cutouts throughout the outfit. As she walks a long ramp, ROCKSTAR starts to play in the background. Moreover, New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor is also included in the video. In the last few seconds, she gets on a bike, and unreleased music plays, which could be from her upcoming new song.

However, in the last few seconds of the teaser, the ramp Lisa was walking on turns bright red, showcasing her ultimate ‘alter ego’ that causes chaos in the realm.

Lisa held a fanmeeting event in Asia across 5 different countries, including Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Hong Kong. The show kicked off on November 11, 2024, and will go on till November 19, 2024. Moreover, she also performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 alongside Tyla and Cher. The artist also performed at her first festival as a solo artist at the Global Citizen Festival on September 28, 2024.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label, followed by New Woman featuring Rosalía and Moonlit Floor. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus, which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

