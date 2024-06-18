BLACKPINK's Lisa announces solo comeback after 2 years with ROCKSTAR on June 27; know details

BLACKPINK's Lisa has delighted fans with news of her highly anticipated solo comeback after nearly two years. Her upcoming release, ROCKSTAR, scheduled for June 27, promises to showcase her distinct talent and style, stirring excitement among global audiences eagerly awaiting her return to the spotlight.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa announces ROCKSTAR comeback

On June 18, BLACKPINK's Lisa sent her fans into a frenzy with the highly anticipated announcement of her solo comeback, ROCKSTAR, scheduled for release on June 27. This marks Lisa's first solo venture in nearly two years, promising an electrifying return to the music scene.

Earlier, on June 13, Lisa teased her comeback through a captivating video on TikTok, where she exuded confidence in a stylish ensemble against a picturesque seaside backdrop. Accompanied by a pulsating beat, the teaser featured Lisa mouthing the lyrics, "Baby, I'm a rockstar," teasing a dynamic and energetic performance to come.

With excitement building among BLINKs worldwide, Lisa's solo comeback is set to showcase her unparalleled talent and further solidify her status as a global K-pop icon.

More details about Lisa’s solo activities

Since her solo debut in September 2021 with the single album LALISA, BLACKPINK's Lisa has left an indelible mark on the global music landscape. Her album shattered records as she became the first female artist in South Korea to sell 736,000 copies in its debut week. The music video for its lead single also set records, becoming the most-viewed by a solo artist on YouTube within 24 hours.

Following the success of LALISA, Lisa continued her dominance with the viral hit Money, which became the longest-charting song by a female K-pop soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. These achievements solidified Lisa's position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Beyond music, Lisa is expanding her horizons into acting, with an upcoming debut in the HBO series The White Lotus, slated for 2025. Recently, she has been in the spotlight for her social engagements with artists like Destiny Rogers, DJ Snake, and Rosalía, showcasing her vibrant presence in the music scene and generating excitement for her future endeavors.

