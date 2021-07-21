BLACKPINK's Lisa & ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo flaunt their exquisite visuals for 'Bulgari Colors Exhibition'

Some moments render us speechless because words aren't sufficient to describe their sheer magnitude, which can be safely declared as 'magical'! One such moment is BLACKPINK's Lisa and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo being present under the same roof! Yes, that's right, BLACKPINK's Lisa and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo sent stan Twitter into a frenzy when they attended the 'BVLGARI COLORS' exhibition along with model and actress Ko So Young.

W Korea released pictures of Lisa and Cha Eun Woo flaunting their exquisite and powerful visuals for the campaign photos and videos. Lisa is seen wearing a luxurious off-shoulder black dress paired with a stunning necklace and bracelet to complete the look, looking every bit of a goddess that she is! On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo looked dapper in a well-fitted black suit paired with a stylish watch, flaunting his effortless panache with elan! The high-end fashion brand announced that the 'BVLGARI COLORS' exhibition will run from July 20 to September 15 at the Hangaram Design Museum of the Seoul Arts Center.

You can check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Lisa is prepping for the release of her debut solo album. YG Entertainment confirmed that Lisa has reportedly finished filming for the music video and further details will be disclosed in due course of time. On the other hand, Cha Eun Woo is busy with the release of his group, ASTRO's new mini-album 'Switch On' due to release on August 2 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

