BLACKPINK's Lisa attends The White Lotus season 3 Bangkok premiere with support from rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault: Watch

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been speculated to be in a romantic relationship with Tag Heuer CEO, Frédéric Arnault, for over a year now. He has been spotted numerous times spending quality time with her and her family in Bangkok and attending the same events as her. Recently, he also marked his attendance at The White Lotus season 3's Bangkok premiere, sparking fan reactions.

The White Lotus season 3 is Lisa's first step into Hollywood. She made her acting debut with the HBO series, as Mook, a receptionist of a luxurious hotel in Thailand. On February 14, the second premiere of the show took place at her hometown Bangkok and her cheerleaders at the event were her parents and also her rumoured beau. Although Frédéric Arnault did not arrive with them, fans speculated the reason for his presence in the event to be Lisa.

He was praised by Lisa's fans for making time from his busy schedule to support the BLACKPINK member. A fan comment read, "It really amazed me that despite being a businessman, Fred always finds time to be with Lisa especially during her events". Another wrote, "To all my girls get a man like frederic." A third comment called him a "gentleman". It is evident from the positive fan response that if the two of them were actually dating and if they were to go public with their relationship, Lisa's fandom would readily accept him with open arms.

Lisa's appearance at the The White Lotus season 3's Thailand premiere was nothing short of a fairytale. She arrived at the venue in a motor boat, exuding regal aura. Fans called her "princess of Thailand" as she made a memorable entry in a stunning pink outfit. She was introduced as "global rockstar" and "Thailand's very own LALISA" by the host of the event.