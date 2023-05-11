BLACKPINK’s Lisa bags her 7th Guinness World Record; Adds to list with debut solo album LALISA

The South Korean quartet BLACKPINK has made waves with their music and collaborations. And this time, Lisa has wowed audiences and created history by breaking a Guinness World Record with her debut solo album LALISA.

Guinness World Record set by Lisa

In the latest news, on May 11, BLACKPINK's Lisa set a remarkable new achievement in the world of music. Her solo album LALISA has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify, making her the first K-pop solo artist to break this record. This incredible feat has been recognized by the UK Guinness World Records, adding another prestigious accolade to Lisa's impressive list of achievements.

It is worth noting that LALISA contains two tracks that contributed significantly to this achievement - the titular track LALISA and MONEY. Both songs have been massively popular since their release, with LALISA having already broken several records, including becoming the fastest music video by a K-pop soloist to reach 100 million views on YouTube. This is not the first time Lisa has broken records with her music. In fact, this new Guinness World Record marks her seventh time breaking a record throughout her career. Her undeniable talent and dedication to her craft have led her to become one of the most influential and sought-after artists in the industry.

This latest achievement proves that Lisa's popularity and impact on the music industry continue to grow, cementing her position as a global icon and inspiring role model to millions of fans worldwide. We can't wait to see what she has in store for her fans in the future.

About Lisa

Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea, known for being a member of BLACKPINK. She moved to Korea at age 14 to pursue her dream and debuted in 2016 as the first non-ethnically Korean member of YG Entertainment's girl group. In 2021, she released her debut single album ‘LALISA’ and became the first female K-pop idol to walk on a major fashion show. Lisa won Best KPOP at MTV's Video Music Awards 2022, which was a testament to her hard work and talent. With her outstanding skills in singing, rapping, and dancing, as well as her incredible stage presence, Lisa has established herself as a prominent figure in the K-pop industry and an inspiration to many aspiring artists.

