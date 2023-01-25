BLACKPINK's Lisa bags Premio Lo Nuestro Nomination for SG

The category of this nomination is titled ‘Crossover Collaboration of The Year’. Lisa collaborated with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ozuna in 2021. The track was released on streaming platforms on October 22 of the same year. This collaborative effort was welcomed by fans. This song was truly a ‘crossover’ collaboration. It brought together French music producer DJ Snake, Puerto Rican artist Ozuna, American artist Megan Thee Stallion, and Thai rapper, singer, and dancer Lisa.

2023 has clearly started well for BLACKPINK's Lisa . The 35th Lo Nuestro Awards declared their nominations for 2023, yesterday and all it carries is good news for Blinks. The Nuestro Awards are known for celebrating the finest Latin music every year. The nominations take into account a variety of factors. Some of the latter include streaming counts, the judgment of entertainment experts, etc.

The song vibrantly reflects the diversity that forms its bedrock. With its smooth tunes and some signature elements of each artist involved, the song is nothing even remotely less than absolutely addictive. Other prominent artists nominated for this category include Justin Timberlake, The Weeknd, Rosalia, J Balvin, and more.

DJ Snake had been dropping hints on his social media about the collaboration for quite some time before finally making a formal announcement. The latter-mentioned hints included snippets of Blackpink’s Lisa singing parts of the song. This three-minute, forty-five-second-long Latin Trap song was able to capture a myriad of weekly and year-end charts across the globe.

Presented by the American TV Network Univision, Premios Lo Nuestro started in 1989. They celebrate the best of Latin music in a myriad of different categories like pop, regional Mexican, urban, etc. The winners for different categories are picked after carefully considering the expert opinion of entertainment specialists and votes cast by the public. Lo Nuestro awards (Spanish for Our Thing) have been around for quite some time and are considered one of the most significant accolades an artist can have. Olga Tanon, a Puerto Rican artist, is the one who has the most Lo Nuestro awards to date.

Prior to the Latin Grammy Awards, they were considered the Latin equivalent of the Grammy Awards. Songs picked for nominations by Premios Lo Nuestro belong to the time between October 1 of the preceding year to September 30 of the year when the awards are held. This year, Sebastian Yatra has taken a lead in nominations with 10 nominations to his name! The awards will be broadcast live on Univision on February 23, 2023, at 7 PM ET.

Lisa in 2023

Born in Thailand on March 27, 1997, Lisa Manoban is a member of one of the world’s most famous quartets - BLACKPINK. This rapper, singer, and dancer is today one of the biggest names in K-pop. While BLACKPINK as a group has conspicuously collected a myriad of accolades to their names, the band members haven’t been holding back from doing remarkably well in their solo careers either. Lisa was the third of the four members of BLACKPINK to have the opportunity to work on her solo career.

Lisa took the opportunity and utilized it to a record-breaking extent. Her solo hits marked her smooth advent into the world of various MTV awards. Her wins were not limited to EMAs and VMAs but in fact, had their vast expanse spread across the globe where she was nominated for and won a myriad of international accolades.

While her music has clearly fetched her an enormous amount of recognition, her social media game isn’t exactly weak either. As of January 19, 2023, Blackpink’s Lisa is officially the most-followed k-pop artist on Instagram. With such a fantastic opening to 2023, it will be interesting to see Lisa’s upcoming ventures.