BLACKPINK’s Lisa battles extreme nerves in The White Lotus season 3 debut: 'So nervous...I was sweating'

BLACKPINK superstar Lisa is making waves beyond the music industry as she begins her acting career with a debut role in the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s The White Lotus. The K-pop icon, who attended the show's premiere at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, shared her excitement and nerves about stepping into a new realm of entertainment.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Lisa admitted to feeling both exhilarated and anxious about her first acting project. She expressed a mix of emotions, describing the experience as thrilling and eagerly anticipating how audiences would react to the show.

Despite her global stardom as a singer, Lisa confessed that stepping in front of the camera as an actress was a completely different experience. “It is my first acting [experience], so I didn’t know what to expect on set, but everybody was so supportive. That helped me a lot, so thank you, everyone,” she said gratefully.

However, her initial moments on set were nerve-wracking. The singer-turned-actress recalled the moment when The White Lotus creator Mike White yelled “action” for the first time. “I was so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I blanked,” Lisa admitted.

Fortunately, with the encouragement of her fellow cast members and crew, Lisa quickly overcame her nerves. She plays an employee at a Thailand-based branch of the titular luxury hotel chain, an integral part of the upcoming season’s storyline.

Beyond acting, Lisa found herself bonding with her castmates in a unique way; through music. She revealed that she shared some of her latest tracks with them, including her hit song Rockstar, before its official release. Her ability to bridge her music career with her new venture in acting has only fueled curiosity about what’s next for Lisa in the entertainment industry. While she does not have another acting project lined up at the moment, she expressed keen interest in exploring more roles.

When asked what kind of film she would love to star in next, Lisa didn’t hesitate to name an action-packed movie as her ideal choice. Lisa’s fans are already wondering what type of action film she could take on. Meanwhile, The White Lotus Season 3, premiering on February 16, is set to introduce Lisa to a broader audience, proving that her talents extend far beyond the world of K-pop.