BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes 1st K Pop female artist to achieve a new record on US Billboard's Pop Airplay

Lisa's b-side track 'MONEY' ranked on the 35th spot of the US Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart. She breaks through the tough US radio barriers for staying in the chart for three weeks. Moreover, she sets a new record for being the first K-pop female star to enter the chart with two singles.

'MONEY' entered the chart on the 40th rank upon its initial release in September 2021. Then as of January 4, the song climbed to 35th place for its third week on the chart. In particular, this is the first time in the US Billboard chart's history that a K-pop female artist recorded on the chart for three consecutive weeks! Moreover, it is now the highest-charting song by a K-pop female soloist on this chart.

Lisa released her solo debut album 'LALISA' on September 10, 2021, ranked 84th on the Billboard Hot 100 during the first week of its release. Aside from that, on the US Billboard Hot 100, 'LALISA' and 'MONEY' ranked 84th and 93rd respectively, and both songs in the solo album were on the main single chart of the mainstream pop market. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

