BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes fastest K-pop artist to hit 10 million TikTok followers surpassing Rosé and BTS’ Jungkook

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a true global icon and her consistent achievements repeatedly prove the fact. The singer recently joined the popular platform TikTok and within days she has reached 10 million followers, surpassing many other A-list K-pop artists’ records like BTS, Jungkook, and more.

BLACKPINK's Lisa garners 10 million TikTok followers within 16 days of launching personal account

According to updates on June 23, Lisa reached 10 million followers on TikTok within 16 days of joining the popular social media platform. With this, she is now not only the fastest K-pop artist but also the fastest Asian act to achieve this feat in TikTok’s history.

At the same time, with this new record, she has surpassed bandmate Rosé, who hit the follower count in 19 days, BTS’ Jungkook who achieved 10 million followers after 21 days, and BTS after 2 months of joining the platform.

Truly, Lisa’s global influence is undeniably superior!

More about Lisa's TikTok and solo comeback

On June 7, following in the footsteps of bandmate Rosé, Lisa became the second BLACKPINK member to launch a personal account on TikTok. Upon joining, she immediately set a new record, engraving her new name in the Guinness World Records book by garnering 1 million followers within 2 hours and 18 minutes.

With this, she surpassed BTS, who previously held the record by gaining the follower count 3 hours and 31 minutes after joining TikTok.

Her first video, which she posted with a ‘coming soon’ caption also crossed millions of views and likes as fans speculated the return of her soloist era. After a few days of teasing new music on TikTok, Lisa confirmed her solo comeback with an announcement teaser.

Two days later, she dropped the first concept photo for her upcoming single ROCKSTAR. Her new fierce avatar quickly became a hot topic across the globe as she seemed to be channeling a total boss-woman vibe with a pixie mullet debut, tanned skin, and edgy accessories.

The following day, Lisa unveiled the second concept photo of her ROCKSTAR avatar, which furthered the excitement for the June 28 release.

On the work front, Lisa is also set to make her acting debut soon. The K-pop icon has bagged herself a Hollywood seat as she has been confirmed to star in the HBO series The White Lotus season 3.

