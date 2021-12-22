BLACKPINK's Lisa becomes first K Pop soloist to achieve THIS amazing feat on Spotify

BLACKPINK's Lisa is making big strides in her career! On December 22, Lisa officially surpassed over 500 million streams on Spotify with her three recently released tracks since her solo debut in September, making her the fastest K-Pop soloist to hit the mark doing so in just 103 days.

BLACKPINK's diamond maknae officially made her highly-anticipated debut with the single album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 9:30 am IST (1 pm KST). The single album contains two songs: the title track 'LALISA' and the b-side track 'MONEY'. She also collaborated with Internationa; stalwarts like DJ Snake, OZUN and Megan Thee Stallion on the track English-Spanish bass-heavy track 'SG' in October.

In October, BLACKPINK Lisa's first single album, 'LALISA', has exceeded 100 million streams on Spotify. Released on September 10, 'LALISA' only took 46 days to achieve this feat. This is the second-shortest period in history to achieve the mark.

The solo song that holds the record for the fastest to reach 100 million streams on Spotify is 'MONEY', the b-side track from 'LALISA' which took only 37 days. With this, Lisa has now claimed the first two places on the list of fastest solo tracks to hit 100 million streams on the global streaming platform, proving her immense popularity! Congratulations to Lisa!

