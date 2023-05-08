BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes most streamed K-Pop and Thai artist in YouTube USA Top Songs Chart history

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is now the most streamed K-Pop and Thai artist in YouTube USA Top Songs Chart history as she crosses 52.04 million views across all credits and 48.96 million views across all solo songs, surpassing solo acts like PSY, BTS’ SUGA and BTS’ J-Hope. Her solo songs LALISA and MONEY have become the most streamed songs by a K-Pop soloist on YouTube USA Top Songs Chart, Jisoo’s FLOWER and Rosé’s On The Ground following after.

Lisa’s achievement:

BLACKPINK's Lisa once again surpassed 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, demonstrating her unrivaled popularity and influence. Lisa's Spotify official account recorded 11,086,489 monthly listeners as of May 6 (Korean time). Of particular note is that in 2021, Lisa's Spotify account achieved 28,626,697 monthly listeners, ranking first among all K-pop solo artists in the highest number of monthly listeners. Lisa became the first K-pop solo artist to surpass 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and holds the record as the first and only K-pop solo artist to date to exceed 28 million monthly listeners. The number of monthly listeners on Spotify is evaluated as a strong criterion for determining which singer is currently the hottest, and it is the total number of unique listeners recorded by a singer over 28 days. Unlike streaming, only one listen per person is counted.

Lisa’s activities:

Also, BIGBANG's Taeyang X Lisa's 'Shoong!' took first place on the iTunes Namibia Top Songs chart. After topping the iTunes Top Song Chart in a total of 50 countries and regions on the 4th, 'Shoong!' now ranks first on the iTunes Top Song Chart in the 51st country and region. Currently, Taeyang X Lisa's 'Shoong!' is ranked 151st on the 'Global Spotify Daily Chart'. 'Shoong!' is an R&B trap genre song with an addictive melody and a trendy hip-hop beat. Taeyang's refreshing vocals are complemented by BLACKPINK's Lisa's sensuous rapping, giving the listeners the feeling of driving. The engine sound of the chorus and unrivaled performance add to the specialness of the song.

