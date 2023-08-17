BLACKPINK’s Lisa becomes only K-pop artist to earn over half a million USD per Instagram post? Details Inside

According to Hopper HQ, the list of 2023’s Instagram’s Richest celebrities are out. The list calculates celebrities around the world that earn money from each post. Many Korean celebrities like Lee Min Ho and Song Hye Kyo were in the list but BLACKPINK’s Lisa was the only K-pop artist to be seen in the list as she earned a whopping 575,000 USD for each post she uploaded in 2023. Lee Min Ho earned 200,000 USD while Song Hye Kyo bagged 100,000 USD in 2023.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s impact on Instagram:

Over the years, Lisa has been gaining attention for her presence on Instagram. With great pictures and consistent posting, she has made a name for herself even as a social media celebrity. This year, she has gotten many Guinness World Records and one of them is for the highest Instagram followers for a K-pop artist. Sitting at 96.9 million followers, Lisa just seems to be on an upward trajectory. In recent posts, she has been breaking the internet. Dressed in various bikinis, she has been showing her lean physique, making the fans go on overdrive! She definitely is enjoying her vacations and with her posts, it seems many are enjoying vicariously through her.

BLACKPINK’s activities:

According to YG Entertainment on August 16, BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls music video crosses 700 million views on YouTube. This achievement comes over 2 years after the release in October 2020. The song has a lyrical melody with an amazing guitar instrumental included in the song. Jisoo and Jennie participated in writing and composing the song. Unlike the previous comebacks, this one gained more attention for the vocal-forward track along with the amazing acting skills of the members especially Rosé and Jennie. The break up stories and the emotional acting became the topic of discussion for weeks after release. It did well on charts as well after release. It positioned 59th on the Billboard Hot100 and got no. 1 on the Global YouTube Song Top 100 chart for quite a long time. The 1st regular album 'THE ALBUM', which contains this song, positioned second on both the US Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Chart.

