BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks BTS' Guinness World Record to have fastest 1 million followers on TikTok after first post

BLACKPINK's Lisa is a social media star and fan engagement of her posts proves her power as a global K-pop idol. The rapper reached a new milestone as she broke BTS' Guinness World Record to amass one million followers on TikTok the fastest.

Lisa is also the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram. She is not only an idol but also an influencer. Here is a look at her latest achievement.

BLACKPINK's Lisa breaks BTS' Guinness World Record within 2 hrs 18 mins

BLACKPINK's Lisa finally launched her personal TikTok account and posted her first video. The idol managed to gain 1 million followers within just 2 hours and 18 minutes.

This record was previously held by BTS who managed to achieve this feat in 3 hours 31 minutes. This sets a new milestone for Lisa as she now holds the Guinness World Record for Fastest time to reach 1 million followers on TikTok. Watch her first TikTok upload below.

More about Lisa and BTS

BLACKPINK's Lisa teased a solo comeback along with her first TikTok post. On June 6, she took to Instagram and shared a poster on her Instagram story which read, 'Lisa Coming Soon'. Along with that, she also added links to pre-save the unnamed project on Spotify and Apple Music.

This will be her first solo release since 2021's LALISA. The upcoming project will also be her first release under her self-established label LLOUD.

Advertisement

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong People on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics.

BTS have hinted at their 11th debut anniversary FESTA celebrations and fans can expect exciting events and activities as the group stays strong and completes another year this July.

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are fulfilling their mandatory military service. Jin is scheduled to be discharged from his military service this month in June.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa teases new music with pre-save link; shares first-ever TikTok video on solo account