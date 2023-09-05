BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks record as popular track MONEY remains Global Spotify Chart for THIS many days

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo track MONEY is currently at 161st place on Global Spotify Chart, becoming the longest charting song by a female K-pop act on the chart. The song has been charting for 258 days, surpassing BLACKPINK’s How You Like That, which earlier held the record. In particular, Lisa's solo single MONEY became the most streamed K-pop female artist song.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s achievements:

In addition, Lisa holds two significant Spotify solo K-pop records at the moment. Lisa holds the record for most streamed solo track with MONEY and most streamed solo album with LALISA. On Spotify, MONEY currently has more than 963 million streams. Two Guinness World Records were added by Lisa. In the United Kingdom, Guinness World Records listed her solo album LALISA as the first K-pop artist's solo album to exceed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This feat was accomplished by Lisa with only two songs: the album's title track, LALISA and the B-side song, MONEY. Lisa's MONEY was additionally formally acknowledged after surpassing 15 million streams in France, turning into the first K-pop solo artist to get Gold certification from the French Phonographic Association (SNEP). In September 2022, Lisa's MONEY was also officially recognized after having sold more than 1 million units in the US, making her the first K-pop female solo artist to get Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

BLACKPINK’s activities:

YG Entertainment reported on September 5th that BLACKPINK's game OST called THE GIRLS released by BLACKPINK positioned first on the iTunes Top Song Chart in 30 regions globally. On Spotify, this song hit number 45 on the Daily Top Song Chart. The Girls is a song that contains a message about a free and gallant life. The members Jennie and Rosé took part in writing lyrics and composing the song. This song was addicting because of its musical and strong sound coupled with the members' strong rap and vocals. The music video didn’t feature the members but their game avatars danced to the song, which still garnered over 21 million views on YouTube.

