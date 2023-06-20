BLACKPINK’s Lisa breaks record to become first K-Pop idol with over 95 million followers on Instagram

Lisa, a BLACKPINK member, has more than 95 million Instagram followers. Getting through 95 million supporters on Instagram is the principal record among famous people dynamic in Korea. Lisa broke the Guinness World Record for having the most Instagram followers by a K-pop artist. Lisa has the third most followers among Asians. With approximately 250 million followers, Virat Kohli leads; Israeli actress Gal Gadot comes in second with approximately 104 million followers. Lisa is ranked 38th among famous people all over the world.

Lisa’s Instagram followers:

Additionally, Lisa of BLACKPINK was ranked seventh on the Instagram Top Music Influencer chart, as stated by a company that conducts marketing analysis. On her top Music Influencer chart, Lisa is ranked alongside Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Beyoncé. In addition, Indonesia (9.9%), Brazil (7.1%), Thailand (6.2%), the United States (5.8%), and South Korea (5.1%) all recorded significant levels of popularity for Lisa. Google analyzed Lisa as the K-pop female idol with the highest number of searches in the first half of 2023. By including search data from 2017 to 2023, Lisa was identified as the K-pop female idol with the highest search volume in Google's cumulative trend data.

Lisa’s achievements:

BLACKPINK Lisa's solo track MONEY recently exceeded 38.9 million streams on Spotify Thailand, according to Spotify records. This made MONEY the most streamed song on Spotify Thailand, surpassing Same Page by Tilly Bird. In addition, MONEY had more than 751,771,218 Spotify streams 639 days after its release. On Spotify, Lisa currently holds two significant solo K-pop records. With MONEY, Lisa holds the record for the most streams of a solo song and the most streams of a solo album. In the meantime, Lisa's official Spotify account had 13,282,330 monthly listeners. Lisa currently has the highest monthly listenership of any solo female K-pop artist and the third highest of any female K-pop idol. The fact that Lisa's Spotify account had 28.6 million monthly listeners in 2021, which is especially noteworthy because it ranked first among all K-pop solo artists.

ALSO READ: WINNER member Kang Seungyoon pens heartwarming letter to fans before mandatory military enlistment

Advertisement