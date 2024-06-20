BLACKPINK’s Lisa channels boss woman vibes in first concept photo for solo comeback ROCKSTAR, out on June 27

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, on June 18, made an exciting announcement, revealing that she will be releasing her second individual release, titled ROCKSTAR, nearly two years after her solo debut. On June 20, Lisa shared the first concept photo for the upcoming track, generating excitement among fans globally. The single is set to be released on June 27, marking a significant milestone in Lisa's musical career and eagerly anticipated by her fans awaiting her return to the music scene.

Lisa drops concept photo for ROCKSTAR

Lisa treated fans to a captivating glimpse into her upcoming 2nd single, ROCKSTAR, with a fresh animatic-themed photo unveiled on June 20. In this new image, Lisa exudes a tranquil, playful contemplative aura, perfectly complementing the animatic charm of the backdrop. Each cinematic photo exudes a unique mood, adding to the anticipation surrounding the single release. In the photo, she is seen wearing dramatic glasses, a pair of earrings, and a neckpiece that screams a goddess vibe.

Previously, on June 13, Lisa hinted at her comeback with a captivating TikTok video. In the clip, she exuded confidence in a stylish outfit against a picturesque seaside backdrop. Set to a pulsating beat, the teaser featured Lisa mouthing the lyrics, ‘Baby, I'm a rockstar,’ hinting at an energetic performance.

Anticipation is building among BLINKs and Lilies worldwide, as Lisa's solo return promises to showcase her exceptional talent and reinforce her status as a global K-pop icon. Since her solo debut in September 2021 with the single album LALISA, Lisa has made a significant impact on the global music scene. Her album set records, making her the first female artist in South Korea to sell 736,000 copies in its debut week. Additionally, the music video for the lead single became the most-viewed by a solo artist on YouTube within 24 hours.

More about Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, known professionally as Lisa, is a rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea. Originally from Buri Ram, Thailand, she is the only Thai member of YG Entertainment's South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. Lisa began dance classes at the age of four and competed in various dance contests throughout her childhood. She was the sole candidate to pass YG's Thailand auditions in 2010, before which she was part of the dance crew We Zaa Cool alongside GOT7's BamBam. She moved to Korea at fourteen to pursue her dream.

In August 2016, Lisa debuted as one of the four members of BLACKPINK and became the first non-ethnically Korean artist to debut under YG Entertainment. She released her debut single album, Lalisa, on September 10, 2021. Lisa won Best KPOP at MTV's VMAs in 2022. In 2024, Lisa launched her own artist management company, LLOUD. While YG Entertainment continues to manage her group activities with BLACKPINK, LLOUD will handle her solo endeavors.

