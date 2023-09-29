BLACKPINK's Lisa concludes first night performance at Crazy Horse; Rosalía, Austin Butler and more attend

BLACKPINK member Lisa successfully completed her Crazy Horse performance in Paris. Lisa showed an electrifying stage alongside her fellow dancers at the Parisian Cabaret, Crazy Horse on September 28. The BLACKPINK member has made history by making her debut at the show in Paris. Read on to know how the attendees reacted to her performance.

Lisa concluded the first night at Crazy Horse

The MONEY singer who is widely popular for exemplary performing skills and absolutely astonishing stage presence made her debut at the Parisian Cabaret Crazy Horse. Lisa will be appearing to perform five unique shows on September 28, 29, and 30, ensuring an unparalleled experience against the bright backdrop of Crazy Horse. She concluded the first night of her show on September 28. People who attended the show could not help but appreciate her performance on social media. According to one of the attendees, it is said that Lisa appeared on the stage a total of six times in multiple outfits showcasing her talent. Her effect on the audience is said to be quite notable as the attendees have showered appreciation on Lisa for her immaculate performance.

VIP Celebrity in the audience according to the attendees

According to the people at the show, the Arnault family was also present in the VIP section. It is said that Bernard Arnault, Hélène Mercier Arnault, Frédéric Arnault, and Jean Arnault attended the crazy horse performance. It said that Thai actress and model Thanaerng was also seen at the show as they are both from Thailand and have been friends for a long time. Thanaerng was previously seen attending Coachella this year as she updated her Instagram featuring BLACKPINK's performance.

Apart from BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jisoo, Lisa's friend and Spanish singer Rosalía also rushed to the Crazy Horse around the second half to support Lisa. While leaving the venue Rosé was seen making the LALISA sign which says LA in support of Lisa.

Model and actress Kaia Gerber along with her boyfriend Austin Butler who is an American actor were also seen entering the Crazy Horse to watch Lisa perform. Kaia Gerber and Lisa have been spotted together before this multiple times and are known to be friends.

