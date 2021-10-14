BLACKPINK's Lisa CONFIRMED to collaborate with DJ Snake, Megan Thee Stallion and Ozuna

BLINKs, we have some amazing news for you to kickstart your day with! On October 13, both DJ Snake and Ozuna posted a teaser onto their official Instagram accounts previewing a collaboration between them, Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, with DJ Snake adding the caption “COMING SOON.”

We wouldn't say we are exactly surprised by this news considering DJ Snake has been dropping hints on his SNS accounts, teasing a collaboration with BLACKPINK's Lisa. Now, finally, this much-awaited collaboration is coming to fruition! Just a month ago, Puerto Rican singer OZUNA revealed in an interview at the MTV Awards saying that K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will feature in his upcoming single alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

On October 13, DJ Snake uploaded a short teaser clip revealing that he will be collaborating with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and BLACKPINK's Lisa. The short teaser clip showed four vehicles parked, showing the names of the artists, including BLACKPINK's Lisa's. Lisa's car is a cool matte shade of black with her name "Lisa" written on a nameplate and "California" written on top. Megan Thee Stallion's name includes the city "Texas", DJ Snake's name includes "New York" and finally, Ozuna's city includes "Florida".

You can watch the teaser video below:

