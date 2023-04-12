BLACKPINK’s Lisa confirms feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s upcoming album; To reportedly star in music video

BLACKPINK member Lisa has been revealed as one of the featuring artists on BIGBANG member Taeyang’s upcoming solo album. On April 12, initial reports were made that the ‘LALISA’ hitmaker will not only be a part of the ‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ singer’s upcoming album but will also reportedly star in the music video with him. However, since then, THEBLACKLABEL, which is Taeyang’s current agency has responded with clarification about the situation.

Lisa with Taeyang

Regarding the BLACKPINK member’s participation, the THEBLACKLABEL source has confirmed that “BLACKPINK’s Lisa will feature on Taeyang’s upcoming album, which is scheduled to release in April.” However, they did not comment on her appearance in the music video, keeping the fans and onlookers on their toes about the release of the album and the song featuring Lisa. This will be the youngest BLACKPINK member’s first solo music project in 2023.

About Taeyang’s second mini album

On the same day, the popular BIGBANG member confirmed his return with a second mini album named ‘Down to Earth’. Taeyang shared some teaser photos for the upcoming release ahead of the drop on April 25. Soon after, Taeyang singing in his golden voice was seen in a short clip shared on his social media accounts. The black and white video plays over the wide skyline view as someone can be seen playing the piano. The song is called ‘나의 마음에 (Seed)’ and the clip was shared as a spoiler ahead of the album’s release. Check out the clip below.

Taeyang recently joined a new management agency THEBLACKLABEL, and ‘Down to Earth’ is set to be his first release with the team. He took this step following the expiration of his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, however, he continues to be a member of BIGBANG, whose only member, leader G-Dragon remains in the original company. Previously, Taeyang released a collaboration track titled ‘VIBE’ with BTS’ Jimin acting as a feature on it. The track was a hit worldwide, ranking high on global music charts.

Taeyang’s ‘Down to Earth’ will consist of a feature from BLACKPINK’s Lisa, releasing on April 25 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

