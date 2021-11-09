BLACKPINK's Lisa crowned with THIS new title for B side track 'MONEY'

BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY', the official b-side track has now spent 2 weeks on 'Billboard Hot 100'! On November 9, it was officially revealed that 'MONEY' has now spent two weeks on the chart, placing at number 93. It's now become the longest-running song by a K-pop female soloist on the 'Billboard Hot 100' chart's history.

Lisa's debut solo album 'LALISA' and its b-side track 'MONEY' has been doing exceptionally well, ever since its release in September this year. 'MONEY' has now spent its fourth consecutive week inside the Top 10 of Billboard Global Excl US since it first entered the Top 10 of the chart dated October 23. With that, BLACKPINK Lisa's 'MONEY' becomes the first song by a female K-pop artist in history to spend a whole month or four weeks within the Top 10 of the Billboard chart. Also, Lisa's 'LALISA' has a new achievement on Spotify. The album has surpassed 300 million streams on November 9.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Lisa is currently in Los Angeles with Jennie, who is already in the city. Rumours of BLACKPINK member Lisa's presence in Los Angeles are causing a stir online. However, there is no substantial proof as of now. However, a famous Filipino influencer, Bryan Boy, revealed that he had dinner with "one of the girls from BLACKPINK." Although he did not name any names, people immediately started guessing it was Lisa. This was later confirmed when he liked a reply claiming he ate with Lisa.

Jennie flew to the United States on October 26, and Rosé departed for New York on November 3. Netizens are speculating that Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa may be working on a project abroad. Additionally, speculations claim that Jisoo may be flying to the United States to join her members in the next few days. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

