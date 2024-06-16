BLACKPINK's Lisa dances to How You Like That at The White Lotus cast party; fans think she confirmed her acting debut

BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted enjoying a party in Thailand with The White Lotus cast. Earlier it was reported that the idol would be marking her acting debut with the American black comedy.

She was seen enchanting the crowd with her performance of How You Like That. Fans suspect that her presence at the party with the cast confirms her appearance in the series.

BLACKPINK's Lisa parties with The White Lotus cast in Thailand

BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen partying with the cast of The White Lotus in Thailand. Earlier in February it was reported that the idol would be following the footsteps of her band member Jennie and venturing into acting. The reports suggested that Lisa has been cast in The White Lotus Season 3. Fans took it as a hint that the reports were true and she would be appearing in the series.

Lisa amazed the cast with her powerful performance of How You Like That. Watch the clip below.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa and The White Lotus

According to reports, BLACKPINK's Lisa would be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal as she works in the HBO series.

The cast of The White Lotus Season 3 also includes Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Tayme Thapthimthong, Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi and many more.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency LLOUD earlier this year.

