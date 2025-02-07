BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye turn heartbreak into power in BORN AGAIN music video; watch

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has dropped the alluring BORN AGAIN music video in collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye. The song tells the tale of a woman rising from ashes after being left alone with a heartbreak. The vocals combined with smooth rap verses and stunning visuals make the track an instant favorite.

Watch BORN AGAIN music video

The music video starts with Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye sitting on a couch with their luxurious black outfits. Divided into four phases, the track represents similar to the four steps of dealing with grief and moving on. The chorus emphasizes that if the ex had put in more effort, he could have experienced something extraordinary; “I would’ve made you a believer.”

However, the highlight of the song is the phrase ‘to be born again’ symbolizing renewal and getting over a heartbreak into becoming stronger, wiser, and unattainable. The TRACK also includes certain religious imagery, such as the scene where Lisa is under an inverted tree, which evokes the biblical Tree of Knowledge from Adam and Eve’s story, and Doja Cat’s costume also resembles that of a nun's habit. The touch of spirituality tells the message that they were a blessing the ex took for granted.

BORN AGAIN isn’t just about heartbreak; it’s about reclaiming power, knowing self-worth, and walking away from someone who didn’t deserve you. With its mix of clever lyrics, confident delivery, and themes of transformation, it’s the ultimate breakup glow-up anthem.

Lisa is all set to release her first-ever full solo studio album ALTER EGO on February 28, 2025. The record will also include the single ROCKSTAR she released in 2024 alongside the second single New Woman featuring Rosalía and the third single Moonlit Floor.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024 and started to release solo music.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she grabbed multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

