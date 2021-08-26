BLACKPINK's Lisa drops new teaser for debut solo album titled 'LALISA' to be released on THIS date

BLINKs, Lisa's solo debut is finally happening! On August 25 at midnight KST Lisa dropped a brand new poster revealing the important details of her highly anticipated debut solo album and the release date. Lisa's first single album is titled 'LALISA' and is all set to release on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

In the new teaser photos, Lisa is shown looking stunning in a paisley, red two-piece set along with mega-long silver braid pigtails. The look is quite similar to the first teaser reveal where Lisa was shown wearing a red outfit with her hands tied together in a blurry mosaic-style photo. The words 'Coming Soon LISA' were pasted on the poster, hyping up the excitement for the release.

You can check out the teaser poster below:

YG Entertainment previously confirmed that Lisa will be the third member of BLACKPINK after Jennie and Rosé to make her solo debut this summer! Jennie made her debut in 2018 with 'SOLO' and Rosé debuted with her solo album 'R' in March this year, which included the two tracks 'On The Ground' and 'Gone'! It was also reported that Lisa has already finished shooting for the music video and is now gearing to release it. The countdown for Lisa's debut solo release begins now!

