BLACKPINK’s Lisa earn triple platinum certifications with LALISA; Stray Kids’ gets first quintuple million

On August 12, Circle Chart released the certifications for the albums by various K-pop artists. Stray Kids earns their first ever quintuple million certificate for their latest album 5-STAR while BLACKPINK’s Lisa goes triple platinum for solo album LALISA. ATEEZ’s The EP.2: OUTLAW’s two versions get certificates- one million seller and one platinum. IVE also earns double platinum certification for ELEVEN. SHINee’s Hard, NCT’s Taeyong’s solo album and (G)I-DLE’s I feel also earns platinum for selling 250,000 albums!

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s activities:

Lisa posted a few photographs on her Instagram on the eleventh with an emoji. Among her released photos, she is shown wearing a swimsuit and she flaunted her excellence by adding her charming expressions. She likewise grabbed the eyes of her fans by revealing her ideal physique. Fans who saw the photographs reacted with different compliments, for example, "She's a goddess" and "She's wonderful." In the meantime, BLACKPINK, of which Lisa is a member of, is conducting the world tour 'BLACKPINK WORLD Tour [BORN PINK]'. Beginning from New Jersey on August 11th, BLACKPINK will perform in Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and so forth. to rejoin with American fans.

Stray Kids’ activities:

Already, as of June first, ahead of the official release of the album, they surpassed 5.13 million pre-orders, and on June 8, Hanteo Chart recorded 4,617,499 copies in the first week, making it the highest pre-order amount ever in K-pop. Obviously, they broke another Initial Chodong record and composed another set of experiences in the music business. Stray Kids posted their name on the US Billboard 200 for 8 consecutive weeks with '5-STAR' and broke their record for spending the most significant length of time on the chart. From July sixteenth, Stray Kids, who appreciate long-running worldwide ubiquity and are raising their worth as a famous group, will hold a Japan 4 dome tour for the first time as a fourth generation K-pop boy group. The first dome tour since Stray Kids' debut with a total of 8 shows in 4 cities in Japan recorded more than 2.5 million pre-registrations and sold out in something like 5 minutes of general ticket sales opening.

