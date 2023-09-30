BLACKPINK's Lisa electrifies 2nd night at Crazy Horse; Tyga, Kiel Tutin, and VIPs in attendance

BLACKPINK member Lisa has concluded the second-night performance at the Crazy Horse. Lisa marked her first performance on September 28 with many stars attending the show including her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé. Read on to find out who all were spotted on the second day.

Lisa for the 2nd night at Crazy Horse

On September 29, the BLACKPINK member marked her second performance at the Parisian Cabaret Scene Crazy Horse. Making history, the MONEY singer debuted on the stage of Crazy Horse on September 28. Lisa has been receiving applause from the attendees who watched her performance. Many took to social media to express their views on how they liked the show. Given Lisa's enormous popularity, day two was graced by a star-studded audience according to the netizens who were at the show. American rapper Tyga was seen entering the venue, who is one of the renowned acquaintances of Lisa. He was previously seen with her at the after-party of Coachella last year.

One of the Pink Venom's choreographers Kiel Tutin and along with him was dancer Isaiah Reid outside the venue. He is associated with many K-pop groups and has choreographed songs for TWICE, ITZY, aespa, and many more. French YouTuber and Influencer ROMY and Swiss Paris-based internet personality Anil Brancaleoni were also seen at the show. The LALISA singer is slated for 5 performances in total at the Crazy Horse and it is yet to be seen who will attend the third night's show.

Previous attendees of Crazy Horse

Apart from Jisoo and Rosé, Spanish singer Rosalía also attended the show. She later posted pictures with Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé after the show. Model and actress Kaia Gerber who was seen with the maknae Lisa on multiple occasions before and her boyfriend, Actor Austin Butler also attended the show. The Arnault family, according to attendees, were also spotted in the VIP section. Bernard Arnault, Hélène Mercier Arnault, Frédéric Arnault, and Jean Arnault are reported to have attended the Crazy Horse performance. Thai actress and model Thanaerng was also spotted at the show, as they are close friends from Thailand.

