BLACKPINK’s Lisa enjoys THIS Thai food on her billion streams plaque for MONEY; Fans find it amusing

Lisa’s popular track MONEY has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. The K-pop sensation has officially received a plate-shaped plaque to mark her achievement. In a special video posted by the music streaming giant, Lisa was seen unboxing the Billion Streams Plate at her Paris residence. To commemorate the occasion, Lisa cooked her favorite Thai-style shrimp omelette called Khai Jiao and used the plaque as the serving plate.

Lisa's MONEY joins the official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside BTS’ Dynamite and more

While enjoying the Thai feast on the plaque in the video, Lisa reflected on her journey and shared how such achievements inspire her to keep making music. She also added that it was surprising to know that so many people have listened to her songs.

Here's Lisa celebrating her entry to the billions club:

Many K-pop groups have achieved this monumental milestone of a billion streams, but Lisa is the first soloist to make it to the list with her single MONEY. However, Jungkook’s latest song ‘Seven’ has become the fastest track to hit the one billion mark, overtaking Lisa’s MONEY. Billions Club's playlist includes BTS songs such as Dynamite and Butter, BLACKPINK’s How You Like That and many more.

MONEY was first released in September 2021 as a B-side track of Lisa’s debut solo EP LALISA. As the song went viral online with various reels, it was later released as the second single from the album in November 2021.

Watch the music video of Lisa’s MONEY below:

Fans call Lisa’s celebration style ‘iconic’

As the BLACKPINK member shared her proud moment with fans, her followers couldn’t stop admiring the 26-year-old star’s unique style of having a Thai meal on the plaque. Here’s how fans reacted to the rapper having a fun-filled celebration:

Apart from Lisa’s songs that have gained massive popularity, fans have been curious to know about BLACKPINK‘s contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Recently, the agency broke silence and issued a statement, “We are negotiating with the artists regarding their exclusive contracts.”

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Did BLACKPINK's Lisa take private jet to celebrate rumored beau Frederic Arnault's birthday in Paris?