BLACKPINK's Lisa to EXO's Sehun: Find out which Kpop idol has the same horoscope as you; Fire sign edition

Have you ever wondered if you share your birthday with a K-Pop idol? How thrilled were you when you did find out that you do in fact share your birthday with one of your favourite K-Pop idols? Depending on birthdays, zodiac signs can be great signifiers of what an individual's personality is. This includes both the public image they have as well as how they are deep inside. A person's sun sign tells what a person wants to show themselves as, or in simpler words, who they are outside. A person's moon sign tells what a person is like deep inside, where he doesn't have to pretend to be a particular type of way or worry about others perceive him.

If you were to share your zodiac sign with someone, chances are that you'd also be compatible with them because your personalities would be pretty much exactly the same! You're also likely to have similar interests, likes and dislikes, which would mean that you'd get along very well together. What can be better than being best friends with your favourite K-Pop idol? Keep reading to find out which K-Pop idol you share your zodiac sign with! On today's edition we'll be exploring fire signs: the bold and beautiful Leo, the passionate and determined Aries and honest and adventurous Sagittarius!

If you're an Aries, you're headstrong, motivated, passionate and confident. You like taking up leadership positions and usually have a cheerful disposition and relentless determination. You share your zodiac sign with GOT7's Jackson Wang, ASTRO's Sanha, NCT's Reunjun, CRAVITY's Wonjin, ATEEZ's Yunho, TWICE's Mina, Park Bom, EXO's Xiumin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Red Velvet's Irene, ASTRO's Eunwoo, MINO, iKON's June, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, VICTON's Subin, TREASURE's Haruto, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Super Junior's Siwon, SHINee's Jonghyun, EXO's Sehun, MOMOLAND's Nancy, VICTON's Seungsik, PENTAGON's Hongseok and Jinho, MAMAMOO's Wheein and VAV's Baron!



If you're a Leo, you love celebrating yourself and your achievements, basking in your own glory and feeling like a King or a Queen. You have a huge heart, are generous yet dominant and love being in the spotlight and getting what you want. You share your zodiac sign with MAMAMOO's Hwasa, SF9's Dawon, Oh My Girl's Hyojung, Golden Child's Joochan and Y, MOMOLAND's Nayun, Tiffany Young, CRAVITY's Seongmin, NCT's Mark, VERIVERY's Dongheon, WOODZ, EVERGLOW's Sihyeon, SF9's Rowoon, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups, WAYV's Xiaojun, Heize, ATEEZ's Mingi, SF9's Jaeyoon, NU'EST's Minhyun, CLC's Yeeun and Yujin, STRAY KIDS' Changbin, DREAMCATCHER's SuA, f(x)'s Luna, NCT DREAM's Jaemin, A.C.E's Byeongkwan, TXT's Huening Kai, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, MOMOLAND's JooE and GFRIEND's Yerin.

If you're a Sagittarius, you're optimistic and compassionate. You value honesty and love being outgoing and adventurous. You share your zodiac sign with SF9's Youngbin, Kevin Woo, NCT's Shotaro, ATEEZ's Wooyoung, EXO's Chanyeol, BTOB's Minhyuk, CRAVITY's Hyeongjun, In Siwan, BTS' Jin, TXT's Soobin, SNSD's Yuri, GFRIEND's Sowon, Gray, ENHYPEN's Sunghoon and Ni-Ki, AleXa, SHINee's Minho, LOONA's Vivi, ITZY's Yuna, Kang Daniel, PENTAGON's Shinwon, Weeekly's Soojin, VICTON's Chan, SHINee's Onew, Jessi, DAY6's Young K, MOMOLAND's Jane, iKON's Bobby, VAV's Lou, THE BOYZ' Eric, MAMAMOO's Moonbyul, VAV's St. Van and VICTON's Seungwoo.

Do you share your zodiac with any of these K-Pop idols? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

