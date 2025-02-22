BLACKPINK's Lisa exudes chaotic sibling energy with BIGBANG's Daesung in Zip Daesung episode preview

Lisa is the next guest in the upcoming episode of BIGBANG's Daesung's popular YouTube show, Zip Daesung. In the show, the BIGBANG member has a candid conversation with South Korean celebrities, sometimes giving TMIs to the viewers. The preview of the show's next episode, released on February 21, showcased the fun antics of the two K-pop idols.

In the episode 46 preview, the BLACKPINK member is seen being her real self and smiling throughout. She laughs her way into the show as Daesung gives her an enthusiastic intro. As Lisa makes her entrance, her hit debut solo single LALISA from her self-titled album plays in the background, setting the tone for a lively episode. She does the song's iconic hookstep, and the host joins in, showcasing his comedic dance moves that make Lisa laugh out loud.

Watch the full preview here:

The energetic entrance of the Born Again singer perfectly captures the playful, feel-good vibe of the episode. Lisa and the BIGBANG member exude chaotic sibling energy as they vibe with each other and also make cute poses together. The episode will be released coming Friday, on February 28. Lisa's appearance on the show might be a part of the promotions of her ongoing and upcoming projects. She just made her acting debut with the HBO series The White Lotus season 3 on February 16.

Apart from that, she is also super busy with her musical releases. Coinciding with the release of the ZIP Daesung episode, her debut solo album Alter Ego is also set to drop on the same day. Belonging to the same company, YG Entertainment, BIGBANG and BLACKPINK are known to be close since long. Previously, Daesung hosted another BLACKPINK member, Rosé. She appeared on the December 5 episode of ZIP Daesung to promote her debut solo studio full-length album, rosie.