BLACKPINK’s Lisa finally meets Rosalía; Hangs out with Willow Smith alongside Jennie and Rosé

BLACKPINK has made famous friends wherever they travel, and they recently reconnected with a handful of them while in California for their Coachella 2023 headline performance.

BLACKPINK headlined day two of the renowned music and arts festival, performing on the main stage. Although they did not play on the opening day of the festival, they stole the show by appearing in the audience and enjoying their time as members of the public.

Lisa’s day out with Rosalía

Lisa posted images of their Coachella 2023 escapades on her own Instagram account, including one of the besties hanging out together. Lisa stunned fans today with yet another celebrity acquaintance, this time with fellow Coachella 2023 participant Rosalía, a Spanish singer-songwriter.

The two international stars enjoyed a good time at The Broad, a modern art museum in Los Angeles, California. Both Lisa and Rosalía posted adorable photos of their outing on personal Instagram.

The series of photos together

Lisa and Rosalía posed in front of Under The Table, a large-scale art piece by artist Robert Therrien, and took numerous selfies in artist Yayoi Kusama's Instagram-worthy Infinity Mirrored Room - The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. Lisa expressed her affection for her buddy by captioning an Instagram image, “Thai tea boba friends” referring to the 12 works of acclaimed late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that are presently on display at The Broad Museum. The two really creative buddies finished their shoot with a shot in front of a food truck. It's incredible to witness two worldwide, boundary-pushing musicians collaborate, and both will return to Coachella 2023 on Saturday, April 22. Lisa and Rosalía had been open about their feelings for each other before meeting in California.

Jennie, Rosé and Lisa get clicked with Willow Smith

BLACKPINK's global popularity has earned them some high-profile fans, including American actor and singer Willow Smith. Willow Smith recently shared a photo of her hangout session with Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, and fans went wild.

Willow Smith added a series of photos one of which was with BLACKPINK Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. In the photos, the celebrities can be seen posing for selfies, laughing, and having a good time. Willow Smith in her caption, wrote “Infinite gratitude type vibe”, with heart emojis. It's clear that the Hollywood star is a fan of the K-pop sensation.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalia's friendship and their hangout session after Coachella, as well as Willow Smith's photos with Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, are a testament to the global appeal of K-pop and the power of celebrity friendships. It's heartwarming to see celebrities from different parts of the world coming together and enjoying each other's company.

