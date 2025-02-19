BLACKPINK’s Lisa flaunts swanky new 'baby' Ferraris priced at around 500 million KRW each; check out models and PIC

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is proving once again that she’s not just a global pop icon but also a true car enthusiast. Known for her love of high-end automobiles, Lisa recently gave fans a glimpse of her latest luxury car purchase, reminding fans that she is a dedicated gearhead.

On February 19, Lisa took to Instagram Stories to share a sleek snapshot of her new cars, captioning it, “Welcoming my new baby to the fam.” Though she didn’t specify the exact models, fans were quick to analyze the details and speculate that the BLACKPINK star had acquired two high-performance Ferrari vehicles: potentially a Ferrari Purosangue and a Ferrari 812.

The photo featured two striking Ferraris parked side by side, both looking sophisticated with their aerodynamic designs and glossy finishes. Industry estimates suggest that the Ferrari Purosangue starts at approximately 542 million KRW (around 376,000 USD), while the other vehicle, believed to be a Ferrari 812, carries a price tag of roughly 469 million KRW (around 326,000 USD). Lisa’s latest purchase only adds to her well-known passion for automobiles, as she has previously expressed her admiration for luxury and sports cars.

Fans couldn’t hide their excitement over Lisa’s newest additions, flooding social media with reactions and admiration. Many pointed out that her refined taste in vehicles aligns perfectly with her bold, confident personality. Others speculated whether her love for luxury cars would make an appearance in her upcoming solo projects.

Speaking of which, Lisa is currently gearing up for one of the most anticipated solo comebacks in K-pop. Her first full-length album, Alter Ego, is set to drop on February 28, and expectations are sky-high. With her global influence, fans are eager to see what she has in store. Whether on stage or behind the wheel of a Ferrari, Lisa’s presence is nothing short of powerful.