BLACKPINK's Lisa gets ready to FXCK UP THE WORLD in solo album Alter Ego drop; check out new music video

Lisa has officially made her long-awaited solo comeback with the release of Alter Ego today, on February 28, 2025. Along with the album, she dropped the music video for FCK UP THE WORLD featuring Future, sending fans into a frenzy. The comeback marks a bold new era for Lisa, who has taken her artistry to the next level by experimenting with different styles, personas, and sounds.

The anticipation for Alter Ego has been building since November 20, 2024, when Lisa first announced the album. She teased fans with a cryptic and visually stunning trailer that hinted at a dramatic transformation, and as each new teaser, concept photo, and tracklist detail emerged, excitement only grew. Now that the album is finally here, it is clear that Lisa has crafted something truly unique.

More than just an album, Alter Ego is a statement. Lisa has taken the concept of reinvention to a whole new level, portraying different alter egos throughout the project. Each track reflects a different side of her, from the confident and untouchable star to the introspective artist. A major highlight of Alter Ego is its impressive lineup of collaborations. Lisa has joined forces with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Doja Cat, Rosalía, Megan Thee Stallion, Future, Tyla, and Raye.

Meanwhile Alter Ego features 15 tracks: Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & Raye), Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, New Woman (feat. Rosalía), FCK UP THE WORLD (feat. Future), Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion), Moonlit Floor, When I’m With You (feat. Tyla), BADGRRRL, Lifestyle, Chill, Dream, FCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi solo version), Rapunzel (Kiki solo version).

Along with the album, Lisa has delivered a breathtaking music video for FCK UP THE WORLD, which is already racking up views. The MV is a visually stunning masterpiece, packed with high-energy choreography, cinematic storytelling, and striking fashion moments. Fans have praised the production value, noting that Lisa has once again raised the bar for K-pop visuals.

As soon as Alter Ego dropped, social media exploded with reactions. Some were particularly intrigued by her different alter egos, wondering if she would continue exploring them in future projects. For now, Alter Ego is available for streaming, and Lisa has once again proven why she is one of the most influential solo artists of her generation. Fans can’t stop talking about it, and the excitement shows no signs of slowing down.