BLACKPINK's Lisa gets shoutout from Celine and BVLGARI's CEO amid suspected China ban

It is being speculated that BLACKPINK Lisa's Weibo account has landed in trouble. The MONEY singer is facing a potential setback on her artist journey after reports surfaced that her Weibo account was unavailable. When the fans tried accessing the page, it showed that her account was reported for violation of the platform's regulations. This prompted Celine and BVLGARI to remove all her posts from their China-based account. Now the brand's CEO has shown support to the BLACKPINK member.

BLACKPINK's Lisa receives a shoutout

CEO JC Babin took to his Instagram to scrap all rumors indicating the luxury brands cutting all ties with the iconic K-pop star. Amid the backlash received, all traces of Lisa were wiped out from the brand's Chinese accounts for which she is a global ambassador. It was also alleged that JC Babin removed all photos of him with the LALISA singer.

He took to his Instagram stories to post multiple photos of BLACKPINK's Lisa attending various events by the brands. Some took this as a sign of support amid all sorts of rumors surrounding her while others wondered about the genuineness displayed in his actions. Some defended his action saying that he had to act in the best interest of the brand. He also has a separate highlight with Lisa's name on his Instagram account.

What is the Chinese ban about?

The recent controversy of BLACKPINK Lisa's potential China ban is surrounding her Crazy Horse Paris performance. The highly publicized event drew much attention and mixed reactions when it was revealed that Lisa would also be performing at the venue for three days. China is known for banning citizens and celebrities who participate in any obscenity including watching them.

Hence something did not sit right with them, leading to forcibly deleting Lisa's social media platform on Weibo and also banning any activity or brand that has any connection with the K-pop artist. Amid the ongoing backlash, Lisa has garnered huge support from her fans and even the CEO has managed to convey his support for the brand's muse.

